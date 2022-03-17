Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa’s Keegan Murray becomes consensus first team All-American

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa sophomore Keegan Murray is now a consensus first team All-American after also earning the honor from the U.S. Basketball Writers Association on Thursday.

Murray was voted first team All-American by the Associated Press, and Sporting News, and second team by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Murray is joined by Kofi Cockburn of Illinois, Johnny Davis of Wisconsin, Ochai Agbaji of Kansas, and Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky in receiving the USBWA’s first team All-American honors.

The Hawkeyes take on Richmond Thursday at 2:10 p.m. in the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Chapman(left) & Dayton Kearns(right)
2 arrested on drug charges after a report of gunshots heard in Manchester; juvenile detained
Brady Lee Larkin
Independence man arrested for kidnapping, sexual abuse, and enticing a minor
88-year old Sally Taylor woke up Tuesday to a text message claiming to be from the USPS
USPS Scam victim wants others not to fall victim themselves
Critter Crusaders sees impact of 24/7 pet services closing.
Critter Crusaders responds to overnight service closure at Blue Pearl Pet Hospital in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating two separate shootings in as many hours, both of which,...
City Council Member Dale Todd responds to string of shootings

Latest News

A lot of ties for possible Iowa opponents in the NCAA tournament
A lot of ties for possible Iowa opponents in the NCAA tournament
Hawks ready for NCAA tournament
After a long Big Ten Tournament run, the Hawkeyes are refreshed, ready for the NCAA Tournament
Richmond video coordinator Darius Stokes played for Fran McCaffery at Iowa. Before that, he...
Iowa graduate and Richmond assistant coach Darius Stokes ready to face his former team
Caitlin Clark scored 41 points, becoming more efficient in the second half, and No. 14 Iowa...
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark named first team AP All-American