Iowa’s Keegan Murray becomes consensus first team All-American

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa sophomore Keegan Murray is now a consensus first team All-American after also earning the honor from the U.S. Basketball Writers Association on Thursday.

Murray was voted first team All-American by the Associated Press, and Sporting News, and second team by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Murray is joined by Kofi Cockburn of Illinois, Johnny Davis of Wisconsin, Ochai Agbaji of Kansas, and Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky in receiving the USBWA’s first team All-American honors.

The Hawkeyes take on Richmond Thursday at 2:10 p.m. in the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.