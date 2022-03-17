Iowa State Patrol reports 4 killed after head on collision in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - At approximately 4:54 pm on Wednesday, four people were killed after a minivan and a car collided head-on in Clinton County.

The Iowa State Patrol is reported, a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling westbound in the 4100 block of Iowa Highway 136, while a 2014 Honda Odyssey was traveling eastbound. The two vehicles then collided head-on.

The driver of the Cruze suffered fatal injuries, the Iowa State Patrol reported.

The driver and two passengers in the Odyssey also suffered fatal injuries.

A third passenger was transported by ambulance with serious injuries.

The victims of the crash have not yet been identified.

