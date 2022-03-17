Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa State Patrol reports 4 killed after head on collision in Clinton County

A third passenger was transported by ambulance with serious injuries.
A third passenger was transported by ambulance with serious injuries.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - At approximately 4:54 pm on Wednesday, four people were killed after a minivan and a car collided head-on in Clinton County.

The Iowa State Patrol is reported, a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling westbound in the 4100 block of Iowa Highway 136, while a 2014 Honda Odyssey was traveling eastbound. The two vehicles then collided head-on.

The driver of the Cruze suffered fatal injuries, the Iowa State Patrol reported.

The driver and two passengers in the Odyssey also suffered fatal injuries.

A third passenger was transported by ambulance with serious injuries.

The victims of the crash have not yet been identified.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Chapman(left) & Dayton Kearns(right)
2 arrested on drug charges after a report of gunshots heard in Manchester; juvenile detained
Brady Lee Larkin
Independence man arrested for kidnapping, sexual abuse, and enticing a minor
88-year old Sally Taylor woke up Tuesday to a text message claiming to be from the USPS
USPS Scam victim wants others not to fall victim themselves
Critter Crusaders sees impact of 24/7 pet services closing.
Critter Crusaders responds to overnight service closure at Blue Pearl Pet Hospital in Cedar Rapids
Police lights road
Four dead, one injured in deadly Clinton County head-on crash

Latest News

Marissa Frederick
Ottumwa woman arrested for child neglect after allegedly drinking and driving with children in car
A family friend of one of the suspects in a deadly drive-by shooting outside a Des Moines high...
Family of suspect in Des Moines drive-by shooting expresses heartbreak for victims
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says it rescued even more animals from an unlicensed breeder...
Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescues additional 225 animals from unlicensed breeder
Justin Blauwet holding the woolly mammoth tooth he found.
11-pound woolly mammoth tooth discovered at Sheldon, IA construction site