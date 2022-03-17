Iowa man leaving for Ukraine border to assist in humanitarian efforts with nonprofit group ILAD

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A man from Independence is leaving for the border of Ukraine this week to help those who have found themselves in the middle of a war.

David Maximovich escaped Ukraine safely once. He lived there in 2014 and was helping with humanitarian efforts when Russian troops moved in.

”Me and my wife and our kids actually we were in Crimea when Russia invaded and we got the last flight out of the Simferopol airport before government took it over,” Maximovich explained.

Now he’s headed back to the country’s border knowing even civilians are unsafe.

“The neighborhood that we used to live in has just been reduced to nothing but burnt rubble,” Maximovich said.

He works for International Literacy and Development, or ILAD. The group helps marginalized people all over the world. ILAD and its partners on the ground have already transported 100 people from the Ukraine border to safe housing. They’ve also provided crucial supplies to people in dangerous combat zones.

Maximovich told TV9 he knows people in Ukraine who’ve been gunned down, robbed, raped, and killed by Russian soldiers. And many who are alive face dire circumstances as they’re running out of food and critical medications.

“We already know of at least one person that has died because she couldn’t get her medication for her heart issues. Right now there’s a massive shortage of insulin in a lot of these areas so a lot of diabetics are starting to have some major problems,” said Maximovich.

He will help get aid to Ukraine knowing those trying to help Ukrainians have become targets as well.

“There’s been issues of aid workers and journalist being killed and even though we’re going to be doing out best to stay out of harms way in the places that we’re going, it’s a war,” Maximovich said.

He’s asking people to donate what they can to the effort, and to pray.

“I’ve had so many conversations with friends of mine that are seeing God miraculously protecting them,” Maximovich told us.

Signs and More in Independence is also selling t-shirts that say ‘Pray for Ukraine,’ with 100% of profits going to ILAD’s effort.

