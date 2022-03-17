Show You Care
Iowa lawmakers working to protect homeowners against pipeline projects

Iowa lawmakers introduced an amendment they say is to protect homeowners against pipeline projects using eminent domain.
By WOI
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Iowa lawmakers introduced an amendment they say is to protect homeowners against pipeline projects using eminent domain.

On Wednesday, legislators were set to discuss a bill focused on barber’s licenses, but Republican Representative Bobby Kaufmann introduced this amendment.

It says pipeline companies cannot use eminent domain against private property homeowners until March 2023.

Kaufmann acknowledged the amendment had nothing to do with the bill. He said it provides the assurance homeowners need before lawmakers adjourn for the session.

“This to me was the best compromise I could come up with to ensure that landowners have the certainty that they need and have been asking for when we’re gone,” Kaufmann said. “Because everything changes when sine die happens, before we come back in January.”

Several Democrats raised concerns about the method Kaufmann used to move the amendment forward.

They say they do not believe the moratorium goes far enough to fully protect homeowners.

“I have great concerns,” said ranking member Mary Mascher. “I don’t think this is the right vehicle for it. And I don’t think this language addresses the concerns that we have ongoing. It basically puts the moratorium for a year. And you and I both know, who are farm owners, that doesn’t solve your problem.”

The amendment and barber’s license bill passed out of committee.

They will now go to the full Senate for a vote.

