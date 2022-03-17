Show You Care
Iowa economist says we may be past peak of record gas prices

One economist with Iowa State University says, we could be past the peak of record gas prices in Iowa.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - Gas prices may be leveling out. The national regular gas average has stayed the same three days in a row.

The average price per gallon is $4.30. AAA reports Iowa’s average gas price is still $3.91 per gallon. That’s up more than a $1.10 from a year ago.

However, economist Dave Swenson, with Iowa State University, said we could be past the peak of record gas prices in Iowa.

Swenson said the price gas stations pay for their gas is going down, which means Iowans could soon get some relief at the pump.

Although, exactly when that relief could come is still up in the air since individual companies can set their own prices.

“We should expect, though, prices to remain higher than the historical average, so long as we have those international tensions and so long as American production is still recovering from the collapse of production during the pandemic,” Swenson said.

The price of oil is also now below $100 again.

That’s another way Americans could see a dip in gas prices, if it stays that way.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

