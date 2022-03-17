Iowa City area sees increase business as NCAA tournament starts

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Restaurants, bars, shops, and gas stations were busy with customers going in and out Thursday afternoon.

‘Think Iowa City’ says they plan to see at least an additional three million dollars come in to the area businesses during the first two rounds of the tournament.

One business said they made sure to increase their staff to accommodate potentially larger tables and increased traffic throughout the days. Another restaurant, Shorts Burger and Shine said a lot of their staff went away for spring break.

“Honestly, we’re very short staffed. I’ve only got one guy in there right now so it’s just me and him running the show. But it’s not too bad, we’ve been in business for a while so we can handle it,” said Short’s Manager Lukas Jones.

If each day of the tournament sells out, businesses as a whole could see an extra 10,000 people come through town each day.

