Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa City area sees increase business as NCAA tournament starts

By Libbie Randall
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Restaurants, bars, shops, and gas stations were busy with customers going in and out Thursday afternoon.

‘Think Iowa City’ says they plan to see at least an additional three million dollars come in to the area businesses during the first two rounds of the tournament.

One business said they made sure to increase their staff to accommodate potentially larger tables and increased traffic throughout the days. Another restaurant, Shorts Burger and Shine said a lot of their staff went away for spring break.

“Honestly, we’re very short staffed. I’ve only got one guy in there right now so it’s just me and him running the show. But it’s not too bad, we’ve been in business for a while so we can handle it,” said Short’s Manager Lukas Jones.

If each day of the tournament sells out, businesses as a whole could see an extra 10,000 people come through town each day.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Chapman(left) & Dayton Kearns(right)
2 arrested on drug charges after a report of gunshots heard in Manchester; juvenile detained
Brady Lee Larkin
Independence man arrested for kidnapping, sexual abuse, and enticing a minor
88-year old Sally Taylor woke up Tuesday to a text message claiming to be from the USPS
USPS Scam victim wants others not to fall victim themselves
Critter Crusaders sees impact of 24/7 pet services closing.
Critter Crusaders responds to overnight service closure at Blue Pearl Pet Hospital in Cedar Rapids
Police lights road
Four dead, one injured in deadly Clinton County head-on crash

Latest News

String of car break-ins near dog parks prompts Iowa City Police to remind people to lock their...
String of car break-ins near dog parks prompts Iowa City Police to remind people to lock their doors
String of car break-ins near dog parks prompts Iowa City Police to remind people to lock their...
String of car break-ins near dog parks prompts Iowa City Police to remind people to lock their doors
High gas prices mean increased rates for homeowners wanting lawn care
Iowa City area sees increase business as NCAA tournament starts
Iowa City area sees increase business as NCAA tournament starts