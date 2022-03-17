High gas prices mean increased rates for homeowners wanting lawn care

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Gas prices remain high across the country and here in Iowa. Those higher costs at the pump mean more expense for lawn care as we head into spring.

Gas prices today across our viewing area hover near the $4 mark. Gas is currently $3.81 a gallon in Iowa City, $3.91 in Cedar Rapids, $3.97 in the Waterloo/ Cedar Falls area and $4.09 in Dubuque according to AAA.

Not all lawn care requires fuel, but it’s a necessity for companies to travel from house to house.

”I spent about $26,000 in gas last year for four trucks and one service truck. I added another truck this year,” said Tim Hargis, Owner of Spring-Green Lawn Care in Cedar Rapids

The company travels as far north as the Independence area, and as far south as around Riverside. Hargis says he has never raised rates for customers since taking over the business in 2019, but this year he has no choice.

“My budget this year for gas, we do our budget the year before, was about $45,000. It’s probably going to run around $60-$65,000 this year unfortunately,” Hargis explained.

Even though the company doesn’t mow, some of their equipment does require gas to function.

“I would say 95% of our gas is our trucks, our big trucks. And I would say 5% is for our equipment like our aerators, blowers, stuff like that,” Hargis said.

Landherr’s Lawn Care Service does mow yards. Owner Noah Landherr told us he had to increase his minimum 10-15% for mowing.

“Gas has been on a rise even since last year. I looked at what I paid in gas last year compared to the year before and it was doubled. I can’t even imagine what the prices will be this year with the rising fuel charges,” Landherr explained.

“This year I have been trying to be more mindful on my route density and keeping everything closer together to save gas,” he added.

Unfortunately, it’s not just costs at the pump impacting the industry, it’s the costs of products too.

Hargis says his fertilizer costs nearly tripled in a year, from $11 a bag to $32. It’s something he says even homeowners who choose to do their own lawn care will notice. Hargis is hoping to retain his customer base, despite having to increase rates for the first time.

“We raised them 12% for new customers and around 7-10% for existing customers. We have customers that have been with us for 10 or 12 years,” he told TV9.

Iowa has some of the lowest gas prices in the country right now according to Gas Buddy. Cross the state line into Illinois and you’ll see some of the highest, they’re averaging $4.54 a gallon.

