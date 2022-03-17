Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Green on the radar for St. Patrick’s Day

Light, scattered rain showers possible today into Friday
Scattered rain showers are possible on and off throughout the day but rain is expected to remain light. A stronger system brings better rain chances tomorrow.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cloudy skies and rain chances along with slightly cooler temperatures will make our St. Patrick’s Day feel quite different than yesterday. Look for highs in the low 50s north to low 60s south. Scattered rain showers are possible, on and off throughout the day but rain is expected to remain light. A stronger system brings better rain chances tomorrow. As temperatures cool into the 30s early in the morning, some light snow could mix in as well, thought little to no snowfall accumulation is expected. Highs cool to the 40s Friday, rebounding into the 50s and 60s this weekend. Have a happy St. Patrick’s Day!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Chapman(left) & Dayton Kearns(right)
2 arrested on drug charges after a report of gunshots heard in Manchester; juvenile detained
88-year old Sally Taylor woke up Tuesday to a text message claiming to be from the USPS
USPS Scam victim wants others not to fall victim themselves
Brady Lee Larkin
Independence man arrested for kidnapping, sexual abuse, and enticing a minor
Critter Crusaders sees impact of 24/7 pet services closing.
Critter Crusaders responds to overnight service closure at Blue Pearl Pet Hospital in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating two separate shootings in as many hours, both of which,...
City Council Member Dale Todd responds to string of shootings

Latest News

Scattered rain showers are possible on and off throughout the day but rain is expected to...
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Evening, March 16
First Alert Forecast
Some green for St. Patrick’s Day
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast