Four dead, one injured in deadly Clinton County head-on crash

CLINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Four people have died, and one person is in serious condition after a head-on crash in Clinton County on Wednesday.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened just before 5 p.m. on Highway 136, west of Clinton, when a car and a minivan driving opposite directions crashed.

Officials said the driver of the car and the van died, along with two passengers in the van. A third passenger in the van was taken to the hospital.

Three of the four people killed were not wearing a seatbelt, according to a crash report.

The names of the people who died have not been released.

