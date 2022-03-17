Show You Care
Family of suspect in Des Moines drive-by shooting expresses heartbreak for victims

A family friend of one of the suspects in a deadly drive-by shooting outside a Des Moines high school said her heart breaks for the victims and their families.
By WOI
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - A family friend of one of the suspects in a deadly drive-by shooting outside a Des Moines high school said her heart breaks for the victims and their families.

The March 7 shooting outside East High School killed 15-year-old Jose Lopez and injured two teenaged girls.

The family friend of one of the suspects wanted to remain anonymous, but she hopes by coming forward she’ll remind the community one person’s decision does not represent the family as a whole.

She says she’s spoken with the suspect’s younger siblings, who say the weight of this case has fallen on their shoulders.

“Say to the children, that in very good families, sometimes people make terrible, terrible mistakes,” she said. “And that, that we have to somehow reach deep down and find the strength and to carry on.”

Police say Lopez was targeted in the shooting. He was not a student at East High.

As for the two girls shot, police say they are still in the hospital and expected to survive. Both are students at East High, and both are making a remarkable recovery.

Copyright 2022 WOI. All rights reserved.

