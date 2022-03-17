Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bus crashes into Minnesota restaurant

Caught on camera: A bus crashes into a restaurant in Minneapolis. (SOURCE: ACADIA CAFE)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) – A restaurant in Minnesota had to close its doors after a bus drove through its windows.

The accident was caught entirely on camera.

The bus crashed into the Acadia Cafe in Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon, plowing through the coffee bar and right through the cash register.

Fortunately, the restaurant was empty and there were just two employees inside at the time. No one got hurt.

There were no reported injuries from the bus or from another car involved either.

Police are still working to figure out exactly what happened before the crash.

In the meantime, the restaurant has set up a GoFundMe to help pay its staff while they’re shut down.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Chapman(left) & Dayton Kearns(right)
2 arrested on drug charges after a report of gunshots heard in Manchester; juvenile detained
Brady Lee Larkin
Independence man arrested for kidnapping, sexual abuse, and enticing a minor
88-year old Sally Taylor woke up Tuesday to a text message claiming to be from the USPS
USPS Scam victim wants others not to fall victim themselves
Critter Crusaders sees impact of 24/7 pet services closing.
Critter Crusaders responds to overnight service closure at Blue Pearl Pet Hospital in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating two separate shootings in as many hours, both of which,...
City Council Member Dale Todd responds to string of shootings

Latest News

FILE - A man with a protective mask smokes a cigarette while waiting for a bus in Detroit,...
US adult smoking rate fell during first year of pandemic
A mugshot of Brittney Griner in Russian custody was released by Russian media.
Russian media: Arrest of WNBA star Brittney Griner extended to May 19
Over the weekend, Chicago dyed its river green, after doing so without much fanfare last year...
St. Patrick’s Day parades turn pandemic blues Irish green
The House vote was 424-8. The Senate is expected to take up the measure soon for final passage.
House votes to further restrict Russian trade after invasion
Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
At least 5 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate