Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Wyoming app lets residents claim roadkill

In Wyoming, it's legal to take home roadkill and there's an app for that.
In Wyoming, it's legal to take home roadkill and there's an app for that.(Wyoming Game & Fish Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Collecting roadkill? In Wyoming, there’s an app for that.

Last year, the state passed a law allowing residents to pick up dead animals from the roadways.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation’s 511 app now helps confirm the animal was not killed illegally by entering the species and location where it was found.

There are some restrictions to collecting roadkill.

Certain interstates are not safe to stop and collect roadkill, no one can collect roadkill at night, and you can’t take home grizzly bears, mountain goats, bighorn sheep or some birds.

You also have to take the entire carcass with you, not just the head of a deer or the prime cuts of meat.

Anyone wanting to collect roadkill must also gain permission from the Wyoming Game & Fish Department, which can be done through the app.

The app is available on Android and Apple devices.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating two separate shootings in as many hours, both of which,...
Cedar Rapids Police say two Monday night shootings are not related, make no mention of Sunday shooting
Hugh Jackman and Remy Auberjonois wished the hawks well ahead of their Big Ten Tournament...
Hugh Jackman sent inspirational message to Hawkeyes before Big Ten Tournament win
Critter Crusaders sees impact of 24/7 pet services closing.
Critter Crusaders responds to overnight service closure at Blue Pearl Pet Hospital in Cedar Rapids
The side of a Dubuque County Sheriff's Office patrol car on Monday, May 4, 2020. (Fernando...
Woman ejected from vehicle after leading police on chase and crashing in Dubuque County
The University of Iowa men's basketball team celebrates after winning the Big Ten Tournament...
Big Ten lands three players on AP All-America first team

Latest News

President Joe Biden outlined additional assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday.
Biden sending more anti-aircraft systems, drones to Ukraine after Zelenskyy’s address to Congress
Lyft is planning to pass the rising cost of gas to users in a new fuel surcharge.
Lyft details fuel surcharge to help offset rising gas prices
The quake shook large parts of eastern Japan, including Tokyo, where buildings shook violently.
7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan, tsunami risk receding
Planes getting ready to take off from the Eastern Iowa Airport tarmac (Jackie Kennon/KCRG)
Gov. Reynolds announces $100 million in funding for Iowa airports
Even a mild brain injury or concussion can be serious, but researchers say a blood test can...
New test may help diagnose severe brain injuries