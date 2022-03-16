Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

A warm and windy Wednesday

Today will be unseasonably warm and quite gusty. Look for southwest winds to gust 20-30 MPH this afternoon.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today will be unseasonably warm and quite gusty. Winds have turned out of the south overnight and will pick up in speed throughout the morning. Look for southwest winds to gust 20-30 MPH this afternoon, pumping out highs well into the 60s with a few low 70s possible in the south and west. Temperatures trend downward for the rest of the week. Skies cloud over tonight ahead of a small chance for rain on Thursday. The bulk of this system looks to remain south of us, but a few scattered showers cannot be ruled out, mainly overnight into Friday. We’re down to near seasonal, in the mid to upper 40s by Friday, warming back to the 60s for the Vernal Equinox on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating two separate shootings in as many hours, both of which,...
Cedar Rapids Police say two Monday night shootings are not related, make no mention of Sunday shooting
Hugh Jackman and Remy Auberjonois wished the hawks well ahead of their Big Ten Tournament...
Hugh Jackman sent inspirational message to Hawkeyes before Big Ten Tournament win
Critter Crusaders sees impact of 24/7 pet services closing.
Critter Crusaders responds to overnight service closure at Blue Pearl Pet Hospital in Cedar Rapids
Stefanie Kelsey
Iowa teacher charged with sexually abusing student
The University of Iowa men's basketball team celebrates after winning the Big Ten Tournament...
Big Ten lands three players on AP All-America first team

Latest News

Today will be unseasonably warm and quite gusty. Look for southwest winds to gust 20-30 MPH...
First Alert Forecast
Today will be unseasonably warm and quite gusty. Look for southwest winds to gust 20-30 MPH...
First Alert Forecast: First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, Morning, March 16
First Alert Forecast
Above Average
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast