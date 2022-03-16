A warm and windy Wednesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today will be unseasonably warm and quite gusty. Winds have turned out of the south overnight and will pick up in speed throughout the morning. Look for southwest winds to gust 20-30 MPH this afternoon, pumping out highs well into the 60s with a few low 70s possible in the south and west. Temperatures trend downward for the rest of the week. Skies cloud over tonight ahead of a small chance for rain on Thursday. The bulk of this system looks to remain south of us, but a few scattered showers cannot be ruled out, mainly overnight into Friday. We’re down to near seasonal, in the mid to upper 40s by Friday, warming back to the 60s for the Vernal Equinox on Sunday.

