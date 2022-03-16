Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

USPS Scam victim wants others not to fall victim themselves

88-year old Sally Taylor woke up Tuesday to a text message claiming to be from the USPS
By Brian Tabick
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 88-year old Sally Taylor woke up Tuesday to a text message claiming to be from the USPS.

The text stated that a package couldn’t be delivered because of a lack of postage.

“They were only asking for $3 to $5,” Taylor said. “It was a reasonable amount.”

She originally believed the text to be a scam but then changed her mind thinking it could have been a package from family overseas.

“There was a chance it was Stephanie sending me a gift,” she said. “If I didn’t pay it the present would be sent back to Jordan, and they might have to pay.”

Going against her gut feeling, she gave up her information but immediately felt that something was off again.

“I went over to the Post Office and talked to the clerk,” said Taylor. “She told me the Post Office doesn’t do business that way. She also said I was the third person who has brought this scam up.”

Taylor said she canceled her credit card immediately. On the USPS Inspections website, a video is posted discussing this type of scam going around and how dangerous it can be.

“By actually clicking the link, you can get a virus on your computer or cellular device,” said Andrea Avery, a USPS Postal Inspector.

Taylor said she wants others to see how easy it can be to fall victim to one of these scams.

“I just feel so vulnerable,” she said. “Don’t think you’re too smart to fall for one of these things.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stefanie Kelsey
Iowa teacher charged with sexually abusing student
A Cedar Rapids woman was sentenced on Monday to more than three years in prison for...
Cedar Rapids woman who brought child to drug deal sentenced to more than 3 years in prison
Hugh Jackman and Remy Auberjonois wished the hawks well ahead of their Big Ten Tournament...
Hugh Jackman sent inspirational message to Hawkeyes before Big Ten Tournament win
Shooting at Cambridge Townhouses in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids shooting sends person to the hospital Monday evening
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating two separate shootings in as many hours, both of which,...
Cedar Rapids Police say two Monday night shootings are not related, make no mention of Sunday shooting

Latest News

88-year old Sally Taylor woke up Tuesday to a text message claiming to be from the USPS
88-year old Sally Taylor woke up Tuesday to a text message claiming to be from the USPS
Cedar Rapids police released bodycam footage from the fire at Geneva Tower in February that...
Police officers, firefighters proud of response to Geneva Tower fire
Dale Todd speaks out about recent violence
City council member speaks out about recent shootings
Dr. Nau
People come together to give one Mercy Medical pediatrician in Cedar Rapids a special retirement sendoff.