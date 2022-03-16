USPS Scam victim wants others not to fall victim themselves

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 88-year old Sally Taylor woke up Tuesday to a text message claiming to be from the USPS.

The text stated that a package couldn’t be delivered because of a lack of postage.

“They were only asking for $3 to $5,” Taylor said. “It was a reasonable amount.”

She originally believed the text to be a scam but then changed her mind thinking it could have been a package from family overseas.

“There was a chance it was Stephanie sending me a gift,” she said. “If I didn’t pay it the present would be sent back to Jordan, and they might have to pay.”

Going against her gut feeling, she gave up her information but immediately felt that something was off again.

“I went over to the Post Office and talked to the clerk,” said Taylor. “She told me the Post Office doesn’t do business that way. She also said I was the third person who has brought this scam up.”

Taylor said she canceled her credit card immediately. On the USPS Inspections website, a video is posted discussing this type of scam going around and how dangerous it can be.

“By actually clicking the link, you can get a virus on your computer or cellular device,” said Andrea Avery, a USPS Postal Inspector.

Taylor said she wants others to see how easy it can be to fall victim to one of these scams.

“I just feel so vulnerable,” she said. “Don’t think you’re too smart to fall for one of these things.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.