Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Thousands of toddler walkers recalled due to choking hazard

B. toys Walk ‘n’ Learn wooden activity toddler walkers were recalled due to a choking hazard.
B. toys Walk ‘n’ Learn wooden activity toddler walkers were recalled due to a choking hazard.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A recall has been issued for more than 17,000 wooden activity walkers for toddlers that were sold in the U.S. and Canada.

Wheels and wheel attachment hardware can detach in small pieces from B. toys Walk ‘n’ Learn wooden activity toddler walkers and pose a choking hazard to young children, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The agency describes the product as a wooden activity walker with yellow sides and blue wheels with multicolored activity features on the front. B. toys Walk ‘n’ Learn is printed on the packaging and label.

Battat Toys says it has received six reports of the wheels and attachment hardware detaching, including one report of a child putting a detached metal nut in their mouth.

Consumers are advised to immediately take the recalled walkers away from young children and contact Battat by calling 1-844-963-2479 for a free repair kit with replacement wheels, attachment hardware and installation instructions.

Known purchasers are being contacted directly, according to the safety commission.

The toddler walkers were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Targert.com and Amazon.com from September 2020 through November 2021.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating two separate shootings in as many hours, both of which,...
Cedar Rapids Police say two Monday night shootings are not related, make no mention of Sunday shooting
Hugh Jackman and Remy Auberjonois wished the hawks well ahead of their Big Ten Tournament...
Hugh Jackman sent inspirational message to Hawkeyes before Big Ten Tournament win
Critter Crusaders sees impact of 24/7 pet services closing.
Critter Crusaders responds to overnight service closure at Blue Pearl Pet Hospital in Cedar Rapids
The side of a Dubuque County Sheriff's Office patrol car on Monday, May 4, 2020. (Fernando...
Woman ejected from vehicle after leading police on chase and crashing in Dubuque County
The University of Iowa men's basketball team celebrates after winning the Big Ten Tournament...
Big Ten lands three players on AP All-America first team

Latest News

President Joe Biden outlined additional assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday.
Biden sending more anti-aircraft systems, drones to Ukraine after Zelenskyy’s address to Congress
Lyft is planning to pass the rising cost of gas to users in a new fuel surcharge.
Lyft details fuel surcharge to help offset rising gas prices
The quake shook large parts of eastern Japan, including Tokyo, where buildings shook violently.
7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan, tsunami risk receding
Planes getting ready to take off from the Eastern Iowa Airport tarmac (Jackie Kennon/KCRG)
Gov. Reynolds announces $100 million in funding for Iowa airports
Even a mild brain injury or concussion can be serious, but researchers say a blood test can...
New test may help diagnose severe brain injuries