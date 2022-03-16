Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Some green for St. Patrick’s Day

By Joe Winters
Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The warmth of Wednesday gives way to a mild Thursday. Northern wind moves back into the region pushing lows into the 50s on Thursday and the 40s on Friday. More clouds are expected with some scattered shower chances on St. Patrick’s Day! A more potent area of low pressure pushes across the Mississippi Valley on Friday. This spreads more moisture into the state. Rain showers are possible into Friday afternoon. Late Thursday night and early on Friday there may be a bit of a rain/snow mix with little if any accumulation. Things turn around temperature-wise for the start of spring on Sunday. Have a great night and a Happy St Patrick’s Day!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating two separate shootings in as many hours, both of which,...
Cedar Rapids Police say two Monday night shootings are not related, make no mention of Sunday shooting
Hugh Jackman and Remy Auberjonois wished the hawks well ahead of their Big Ten Tournament...
Hugh Jackman sent inspirational message to Hawkeyes before Big Ten Tournament win
Critter Crusaders sees impact of 24/7 pet services closing.
Critter Crusaders responds to overnight service closure at Blue Pearl Pet Hospital in Cedar Rapids
The side of a Dubuque County Sheriff's Office patrol car on Monday, May 4, 2020. (Fernando...
Woman ejected from vehicle after leading police on chase and crashing in Dubuque County
The University of Iowa men's basketball team celebrates after winning the Big Ten Tournament...
Big Ten lands three players on AP All-America first team

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Evening, March 16
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, Midday March 16
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Midday, March 16
Today will be unseasonably warm and quite gusty. Look for southwest winds to gust 20-30 MPH...
A warm and windy Wednesday