Some green for St. Patrick’s Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The warmth of Wednesday gives way to a mild Thursday. Northern wind moves back into the region pushing lows into the 50s on Thursday and the 40s on Friday. More clouds are expected with some scattered shower chances on St. Patrick’s Day! A more potent area of low pressure pushes across the Mississippi Valley on Friday. This spreads more moisture into the state. Rain showers are possible into Friday afternoon. Late Thursday night and early on Friday there may be a bit of a rain/snow mix with little if any accumulation. Things turn around temperature-wise for the start of spring on Sunday. Have a great night and a Happy St Patrick’s Day!

