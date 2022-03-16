Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Sandra Bullock says she’s taking a break from acting

Sandra Bullock says she wants to spend more time with her family.
Sandra Bullock says she wants to spend more time with her family.(CNN/Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sandra Bullock is taking a break.

The actress told “Entertainment Tonight” that she is stepping back from acting for a while.

Bullock said she wants to spend more time with her family. She has a 12-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter.

Bullock co-stars in a new movie with Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt called “Lost City” that hits theaters March 25.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating two separate shootings in as many hours, both of which,...
Cedar Rapids Police say two Monday night shootings are not related, make no mention of Sunday shooting
Hugh Jackman and Remy Auberjonois wished the hawks well ahead of their Big Ten Tournament...
Hugh Jackman sent inspirational message to Hawkeyes before Big Ten Tournament win
Critter Crusaders sees impact of 24/7 pet services closing.
Critter Crusaders responds to overnight service closure at Blue Pearl Pet Hospital in Cedar Rapids
The side of a Dubuque County Sheriff's Office patrol car on Monday, May 4, 2020. (Fernando...
Woman ejected from vehicle after leading police on chase and crashing in Dubuque County
The University of Iowa men's basketball team celebrates after winning the Big Ten Tournament...
Big Ten lands three players on AP All-America first team

Latest News

Zelenskyy makes a direct plea to US lawmakers for help for his war-torn country. (Source: CNN,...
Zelenskyy addresses Congress, asks US for more help
More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Russia says Ukraine talks progressing as onslaught continues
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy addresses United States Congress. (Source: POOL, HOUSE RECORDING...
Zelenskyy tells US Congress, ‘We need you right now’
The quake shook large parts of eastern Japan, including Tokyo, where buildings shook violently.
7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan, tsunami alert issued
A 7.3 magnitude earthquake off coast of Japan shakes the capital Tokyo. (Source: CNN)
RAW: 7.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Tokyo