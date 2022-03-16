Show You Care
Police officers, firefighters proud of response to Geneva Tower fire

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Earlier this week we got an inside look at the Geneva Tower fire when the Cedar Rapids Police Department released footage from officers’ body cameras. Now we’re hearing from officers and firefighters who were on the scene of the fire, which displaced more than 150 residents, most of whom are elderly or disabled.

First responders said they were proud of the work they did. They also said the scene was chaotic at first because of residents’ confusion and panic, but they added that once a flow was established, everything ran pretty smoothly. Josh Jensen, a captain in the Cedar Rapids Fire Department said, “It was the very best of a worst case scenario.” Jensen also said, “I’m very proud of the work that our people did” and that he believed the professionalism of the firefighters helped bring “a level of calm to the situation.”

The officers and firefighters said that, while this fire was an incident that had an impact on a lot of people, it was also another day on the job. Anthony Clinton is a sergeant in the Cedar Rapids Police Department. He said, “It doesn’t matter what kind of call we go on, it’s our job to respond and handle that call so everybody’s safe.” He added, “It was a little unusual but it was something we were willing to work through.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

