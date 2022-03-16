More Geneva Tower residents return home after being temporarily displaced by fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nine more Geneva Tower residents are back home in their apartments Wednesday following a fire that displaced them for several weeks.

Geneva Tower owners, The Affordable Housing Network, said the residents moved in on Tuesday, and people living on the 12th floor are moving back in on Wednesday.

Residents began moving back in, in phases, on March 3.

AHNI said it expects all residents to be returned to the tower by mid-week next week. Currently, about 30 residents, who live on floors 9-11, are still not able to move back in.

The ninth floor is expected to take several more weeks of work due to the fire damage done to the entire floor.

The fire on Feb. 20 was determined to be accidental.

Cedar Rapids police recently released body camera footage of police and firefighters’ efforts to evacuate the building while trying to extinguish the fire.

