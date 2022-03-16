Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

More Geneva Tower residents return home after being temporarily displaced by fire

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nine more Geneva Tower residents are back home in their apartments Wednesday following a fire that displaced them for several weeks.

Geneva Tower owners, The Affordable Housing Network, said the residents moved in on Tuesday, and people living on the 12th floor are moving back in on Wednesday.

Residents began moving back in, in phases, on March 3.

AHNI said it expects all residents to be returned to the tower by mid-week next week. Currently, about 30 residents, who live on floors 9-11, are still not able to move back in.

The ninth floor is expected to take several more weeks of work due to the fire damage done to the entire floor.

The fire on Feb. 20 was determined to be accidental.

Cedar Rapids police recently released body camera footage of police and firefighters’ efforts to evacuate the building while trying to extinguish the fire.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating two separate shootings in as many hours, both of which,...
Cedar Rapids Police say two Monday night shootings are not related, make no mention of Sunday shooting
Hugh Jackman and Remy Auberjonois wished the hawks well ahead of their Big Ten Tournament...
Hugh Jackman sent inspirational message to Hawkeyes before Big Ten Tournament win
Critter Crusaders sees impact of 24/7 pet services closing.
Critter Crusaders responds to overnight service closure at Blue Pearl Pet Hospital in Cedar Rapids
The side of a Dubuque County Sheriff's Office patrol car on Monday, May 4, 2020. (Fernando...
Woman ejected from vehicle after leading police on chase and crashing in Dubuque County
The University of Iowa men's basketball team celebrates after winning the Big Ten Tournament...
Big Ten lands three players on AP All-America first team

Latest News

Planes getting ready to take off from the Eastern Iowa Airport tarmac (Jackie Kennon/KCRG)
Gov. Reynolds announces $100 million in funding for Iowa airports
Caitlin Clark scored 41 points, becoming more efficient in the second half, and No. 14 Iowa...
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark named first team AP All-American
Tired of waiting for driverless vehicles? Head to a farm
J.D. Scholten announces run for Iowa House.
J.D. Scholten announces campaign for Iowa House District 1