Marion Boulevard to close for construction on March 17th

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Police are giving residents a heads up that beginning at 7:00 am on Thursday, eastbound traffic on Marion BLVD will close for construction on the bridge deck of the trail project.

In a post on the Marion Police’s Twitter page, officials say that a detour will be set up utilizing 6th avenue.

They expect eastbound traffic to be closed for approximately 8 hours. Westbound traffic will not be impacted.

