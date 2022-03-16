Marion Boulevard to close for construction on March 17th

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Police are giving residents a heads up that beginning at 7:00 am on Thursday, eastbound traffic on Marion BLVD will close for construction on the bridge deck of the trail project.

In a post on the Marion Police’s Twitter page, officials say that a detour will be set up utilizing 6th avenue.

They expect eastbound traffic to be closed for approximately 8 hours. Westbound traffic will not be impacted.

Beginning around 7 AM Tomorrow, March 17, 2022, eastbound Marion BLVD will be closed to traffic with a detour setup utilizing 6th Avenue. The closure should last 8 hours and is for construction on the bridge deck of the trail project.

Westbound traffic will not be impacted. pic.twitter.com/BXpzayEOHc — Marion Iowa Police (@MarionIaPolice) March 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.