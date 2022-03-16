Show You Care
Linn County Conservation reminds people of safety precautions while out on trails

By Libbie Randall
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Conservation wants to remind walkers, joggers, and bicyclists that if they see something unusual occurring at the trail that they don’t feel comfortable with, they are encouraged to call the department.

That’s exactly what Lauren Suntken did when she found a camera along her route on a local trail. Wanting to warn others to be conscious of their surroundings she posted about it on Facebook.

According to Ryan Schlader with Linn County Conservation, there was no concern in this situation at all.

“It didn’t appear that it was obscured in any way, and further investigation we found it was a nearby property owner’s camera,” said Schlader.

The property owner assumed the tree where the camera was found was on his property and set up a camera to watch wildlife. It’s what Linn County Conservation is calling a simple misunderstanding.

But they are still taking this instance to remind people about safety - like wearing helmets if biking or skating, being aware of loose gravel and keeping headphone volume low.

“Take your time because a lot of people aren’t quite in bicycle shape or walking shape. There’s other trail users, these are multi-use trails,” said Schlader.

For avid walkers like Lance Hanson, these tips are nothing new.

“I try to be conscious of my surroundings all the time,” he said.

When hitting the trails solo another safety strategy is making sure someone knows where you and when you plan on returning. And to report any suspicious activities or materials.

