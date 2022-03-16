Iowa’s Caitlin Clark named first team AP All-American

Show You Care
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeye Caitlin Clark has been named a first team AP All-American, and Monika Czinano was named an AP All-American honorable Mention, the Associated Press announced on Wednesday.

It marks the second time Clark has earned AP All-American honors.

Clark, a Des Moines-native, leads the nation in points per game, assists per game, total points, triple doubles and 30-point games.

