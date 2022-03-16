Iowa senators introduce legislation to prevent weather alert delays

(KCCI) - Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst introduced federal legislation, called the “Tornado Act,” to prevent delays in severe weather alerts following the deadly tornadoes earlier this month.

The March 5 storms killed seven people, including two children.

Grassley and Ernst said the legislation aims to review and prevent any delays in the warning from ever happening again.

The National Weather Service’s communication system malfunctioned during the storms, causing a several-minute delay in alerts going to peoples’ phones. The NWS said a damaged fiber optic cable at a network hub in Texas is to blame.

However, Iowa Representatives Cindy Axne and Ashley Hinson are calling for more answers regarding the delay. On Tuesday, they sent a joint letter to the NWS asking what it plans to do to fix it.

In a statement, the National Weather Service said it takes the delay to wireless emergency alerts seriously.

It said its offices, which serve as network hubs, will turn over operations to another forecast office instead of using their satellite backup, should their primary network fail.

The NWS said it is also running tests and considering additional procedural changes.

