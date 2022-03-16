Show You Care
Iowa lawmakers consider bill to make daylight saving time permanent

A new bill in Iowa would make daylight saving time permanent.
By WOI
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Iowa lawmakers passed a bill Tuesday that would make daylight saving time permanently.

It now heads to the state Senate. If passed, Iowa would join 19 other states with similar legislation that removes the need to change clocks twice a year.

Representative Mike Sexton, R-Calhoun, proposed the legislation. He said research on the issue shows changing the time back and forth can have negative health impacts.

He says the two main groups he hears from are mothers of young children and teachers.

“I read car accidents go up, workplace accidents go up, which all makes sense, because people are tired,” Sexton said.

But some groups aren’t on board with the bill. Dustin Miller with the Iowa Chamber Alliance points to the possible confusion it could create for local chambers at Iowa’s border.

“Having to manage different time zones in three different states is challenging,” Miller said. “Not being on an island is the most important aspect of us.”

If Governor Kim Reynolds signed the bill, nothing would change in Iowa until the federal government approves permanent daylight saving time.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which would mean no more time change.

It now heads to the U.S. House.

