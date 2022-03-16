Iowa Hawkeyes’ Keegan Murray earns US Basketball Writers Association All-District honors
Published: Mar. 16, 2022
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeye Keegan Murray was selected to the 10-player USBWA All-District VI Team by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.
This most recent honor comes after Murray was voted first-team All-American by Sporting News and the Associated Press.
It also marks the eighth time in nine seasons the Hawkeyes have earned all-district recognition.
