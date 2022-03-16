Iowa graduate and Richmond assistant coach Darius Stokes ready to face his former team

BUFFALO, New York (KCRG) - When the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Richmond Spiders on Thursday in the NCAA Tournament, the underdog Spiders will have an advantage. They know the Hawkeyes well, because they have one on their coaching staff.

Richmond video coordinator Darius Stokes played for Fran McCaffery at Iowa. Before that, he graduated from Linn-Mar.

“You couldn’t script anything better than this me playing against my former team,’ Stokes said. “I think I definitely have a little bit of insight into Fran and the way he plays and likes to play really likes to get out in transition so I think I have a little bit of insight into how they play.”

He’s familiar with another Linn-Mar and Hawkeye star, Jordan Bohannon.

“I didn’t get a chance to play with Jordan, but I obviously know their family very well, I played with Matt and Zach Bohannon, so I know that family very well,” Stokes said. “He’s been there for a while like eight years or something?”

The Iowa ties run deep for Stokes. His father Greg also starred for the Hawkeyes.

“It’s a dilemma for him, but he said ‘blood over everything family over everything,’ so he’s going to be in the spider section.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.