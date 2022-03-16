Independence man arrested for kidnapping, sexual abuse, and enticing a minor
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, Independence Police arrested 20-year-old Brady Lee Larkin on charges involving an investigation into inappropriate messages being sent to a teenage victim.
As a result of the investigation police have charged Larkin with the following:
- Kidnapping in the 1st Degree
- Sexual Abuse in the 3rd Degree
- Enticing a Minor Under 16 – Sexual Purpose
- Telephone Dissemination of Obscene Material to a Minor - 1st Offense
- Possession of Depictions of Minor in Sex Act – 1st Offense
Kidnapping in the 1st degree is a Class A Felony and is punishable by up to life imprisonment.
Sexual Abuse is a Class C Felony and is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and registration as a sex offender.
Enticing a Minor Under 16 is a Class D Felony and is punishable by up to 5 years imprisonment
1st offenses for Telephone Dissemination of Obscene Material to a Minor and Possession of Depictions of Minor in Sex Acts are Aggravated Misdemeanors and are punishable by up to 2 years imprisonment.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.