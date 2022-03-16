Show You Care
Independence man arrested for kidnapping, sexual abuse, and enticing a minor

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, Independence Police arrested 20-year-old Brady Lee Larkin on charges involving an investigation into inappropriate messages being sent to a teenage victim.

As a result of the investigation police have charged Larkin with the following:

  • Kidnapping in the 1st Degree
  • Sexual Abuse in the 3rd Degree
  • Enticing a Minor Under 16 – Sexual Purpose
  • Telephone Dissemination of Obscene Material to a Minor - 1st Offense
  • Possession of Depictions of Minor in Sex Act – 1st Offense

Kidnapping in the 1st degree is a Class A Felony and is punishable by up to life imprisonment.

Sexual Abuse is a Class C Felony and is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and registration as a sex offender.

Enticing a Minor Under 16 is a Class D Felony and is punishable by up to 5 years imprisonment

1st offenses for Telephone Dissemination of Obscene Material to a Minor and Possession of Depictions of Minor in Sex Acts are Aggravated Misdemeanors and are punishable by up to 2 years imprisonment.

