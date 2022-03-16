Show You Care
Former war photographer from Iowa fears long, drawn-out war in Ukraine

A retired war correspondent in Iowa says the war in Ukraine seems all too familiar.
By KCCI
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A retired war correspondent living in Des Moines said the war in Ukraine seems all too familiar.

John Gaps of Des Moines worked as a photographer for the Associated Press, covering wars across the world, including Somalia, Haiti and Kosovo.

At one point, a sniper shot him in the leg while covering the war in Gaza.

Gaps said he worries the war in Ukraine will be long and drawn out. And he has a special place in his heart for the journalists and civilians in the streets making sure we can see it happen.

“You say to yourself, I might get killed today, I might get killed today. Is it worth it? And I go yeah, why should I worry about my life when all these people are losing theirs, and I’ve got to give them a voice,” He said.

Gaps said he even thought about signing up to cover the war in Ukraine. But then he says he remembered his grand children would probably not approve.

