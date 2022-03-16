Show You Care
Dubuque school district approves $1,000 incentives for teachers, staff

Dubuque Community Schools approved $1,000 incentives for teachers, counselors and nurses who did not qualify for the state's pandemic-related bonuses.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Community Schools approved $1,000 incentives for teachers, counselors and nurses who did not qualify for the state’s pandemic-related bonuses.

KDTH Radio reports district leaders approved the incentives on Monday.

The district said the incentives will help ensure employees feel valued. And it will help with retention as the district navigates staffing shortages.

In her Condition of the State address in January, Governor Kim Reynolds said the state would use federal pandemic relief money to provide bonuses to some workers.

This applied to teachers who taught classes in person during the pandemic, as well as child care workers and law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

