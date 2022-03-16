Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Des Moines high school calls for end to gun violence after fatal drive-by shooting

People in Des Moines are calling for an end to gun violence following last week's deadly drive-by shooting outside the school.
By KCCI
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Current and former students of East High School, in Des Moines, are calling for an end to gun violence after a deadly drive-by shooting outside the school on March 5.

Jose Lopez, 15, was killed in the shooting, and two teenage girls were injured.

On Tuesday, state legislators and a former educator joined the students at the school to discuss the need for “serious change” when it comes to gun laws in Iowa.

Sierra Pilate, a senior at East High School, was locked down in class during the shooting.

She said more people could have been killed or hurt, citing a fire drill at the school shortly before the shooting. But she said she wants everyone to know her high school is not a dangerous place.

“To prove that we are here, and we are trying to stand stronger than ever to find a way to help our community and ourselves as East students,” Sierra Pilate, a senior at East High School said.

East High is closed until March 23rd due to the shooting.

Six teens, ranging from 14 to 17 years-of-age, are in custody for the shooting. Four of them are being charged as adults with first-degree murder. If convicted, they face life in prison.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating two separate shootings in as many hours, both of which,...
Cedar Rapids Police say two Monday night shootings are not related, make no mention of Sunday shooting
Hugh Jackman and Remy Auberjonois wished the hawks well ahead of their Big Ten Tournament...
Hugh Jackman sent inspirational message to Hawkeyes before Big Ten Tournament win
Critter Crusaders sees impact of 24/7 pet services closing.
Critter Crusaders responds to overnight service closure at Blue Pearl Pet Hospital in Cedar Rapids
The side of a Dubuque County Sheriff's Office patrol car on Monday, May 4, 2020. (Fernando...
Woman ejected from vehicle after leading police on chase and crashing in Dubuque County
The University of Iowa men's basketball team celebrates after winning the Big Ten Tournament...
Big Ten lands three players on AP All-America first team

Latest News

Tired of waiting for driverless vehicles? Head to a farm
J.D. Scholten announces run for Iowa House.
J.D. Scholten announces campaign for Iowa House District 1
A retired war correspondent in Iowa says the war in Ukraine seems all too familiar.
Former war photographer from Iowa fears long, drawn-out war in Ukraine
Two senators from Iowa introduced federal legislation designed to prevent delays in severe...
Iowa senators introduce legislation to prevent weather alert delays