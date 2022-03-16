Des Moines high school calls for end to gun violence after fatal drive-by shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Current and former students of East High School, in Des Moines, are calling for an end to gun violence after a deadly drive-by shooting outside the school on March 5.

Jose Lopez, 15, was killed in the shooting, and two teenage girls were injured.

On Tuesday, state legislators and a former educator joined the students at the school to discuss the need for “serious change” when it comes to gun laws in Iowa.

Sierra Pilate, a senior at East High School, was locked down in class during the shooting.

She said more people could have been killed or hurt, citing a fire drill at the school shortly before the shooting. But she said she wants everyone to know her high school is not a dangerous place.

“To prove that we are here, and we are trying to stand stronger than ever to find a way to help our community and ourselves as East students,” Sierra Pilate, a senior at East High School said.

East High is closed until March 23rd due to the shooting.

Six teens, ranging from 14 to 17 years-of-age, are in custody for the shooting. Four of them are being charged as adults with first-degree murder. If convicted, they face life in prison.

