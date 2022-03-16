Deidre DeJear makes bid for governor official

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Democratic candidate Deidre DeJear made her candidacy for Governor official after she filed her paperwork on Tuesday.

“We can do hard things. This race is not going to be easy and I’m setting out on a path to remind people that we can do this. We’re talking about policy, we’re talking about the changes, we’re acknowledging the challenges that people are facing, but we’re also empowering them to do something about it,” DeJear said.

DeJear will be running as the Democratic candidate.

Iowa’s filing deadline is 5:00 pm Friday.

