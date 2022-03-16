City Council Member Dale Todd responds to string of shootings

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three shootings with injuries in Cedar Rapids in about 24 hours apart. City Council Member Dale Todd, who is also a member of the Public Safety and Youth Services Committee, says this type of behavior is normal with the spring weather and students off school.

“We really have a good gut sense. Now when things are going to happen, who’s going to be involved, we have a real good idea who the people are that are involved. There’s no surprises, these aren’t random acts,” said Todd.

Cedar Rapids Police Department said in a press release the two Monday night shootings, roughly 90 minutes apart, were not related.

The group violence intervention program (GVI) has been able to identify those at risk of becoming violent. Todd says it’s concerning to him how young people, including minors, are getting access to guns.

“If somebody wants to shoot at somebody, they’re going to find a way to do that. And so we, you know, our goal is to prevent as many as we can, by people to simply have to put down the guns, they have to realize that there’s got to be a better way to settle these, these differences,” said Todd.

Todd says he has confidence the GVI programs are working, but like many programs, it will take time to see the progress.

“There’s a shooting your social media heats up, people look for the blame game, you know, is it welfare? Is it Chicago? Is it the cops? Is it the city council, you know, I’m done with that. We’re all about solutions. And we’re all about getting to the root of the problem,” said Todd.

All 3 of this week’s shootings are still being investigated and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.