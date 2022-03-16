Carver-Hawkeye Arena sold out for women’s first round NCAA games

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The 2022 NCAA tournament first-round games that are set at Carver-Hawkeye Arena are sold out.

On Wednesday, the University of Iowa Athletics Department announced that March 18ths games between 7 seed Colorado and 10 seed Creighton, as well as 2 Seed Iowa and 15 seed Illinois State, are both sold out.

This is the second time this season Carver-Hawkeye Arena will be sold out for the women’s team this season, and the fourth time in the women’s basketball program history.

Doors will open an hour before Friday’s first game which tips off at 12:30 pm.

The University of Iowa is warning people that due to the high demand, they expect fraudelent ticket activity for Friday’s games, and that fans should be aware of potential scams and only purchase from guaranteed sources.

For tickets on future rounds, visit //hawkeyesports.com/tickets.

