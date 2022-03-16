After a long Big Ten Tournament run, the Hawkeyes are refreshed, ready for the NCAA Tournament

BUFFALO, New York (KCRG) - Despite a brutal schedule, four games in four days at the Big Ten Tournament, the Hawkeyes were energized at Wedneday’s practice at KeyBank Center. They say they are rested and ready to go.

“We had an off day Monday we still went in,” said Patrick McCaffery “We relaxed a little bit there.”

“Fortunate thing for us as we have a deep club, so I’m not worried about that too much.” said head coach Fran McCaffery.

The game Thursday afternoon will be a contrast in styles. Iowa likes to push the ball, and Richmond runs the “Princeton” back-cutting offense.

“Any time you come into the tournament situation, you’re playing somebody you’ve never seen before you don’t know personnel,” said coach McCaffery.

“We like to get out on the run to not to the extent of Iowa but we like to get out on the run,” said Darius Stokes, a former Iowa player and current Richmond assistant coach. “We run some Princeton offense, movement, cutting, players making decisions that sort of thing so we’re difficult team to guard as well.”

The Hawkeyes have been picked by some, including Clark Kellogg of CBS, to make it the Final Four. But Iowa isn’t letting the pressure of high expectations get to them.

“We’ve been pretty focused,” said Kris Murray. I’d say we’ve got a draw that we like teams that we want to face and we’re excited for every opportunity we get.”

Every Patrick McCaffery filled out a bracket.

“Yeah I filled out a bracket,” McCaffery said. “We won.”

