2 arrested on drug charges after a report of gunshots heard in Manchester; juvenile detained

Seth Chapman(left) & Dayton Kearns(right)
Seth Chapman(left) & Dayton Kearns(right)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Manchester Police have arrested and detained several people after a report of gunshots ultimately led to arrests on drug charges.

On March 7th, Manchester Police received a report of shots fired at 10:49 pm near the 700 block of S. 3rd Street. The reporting party advised that they noticed a silver car leaving the area.

Officials spotted and stopped a silver car in the area, noting a strong odor of marijuana as the three individuals inside were detained. Inside the vehicle, officers found a container filled with a leafy green plant, drug paraphernalia, and a small orange capsule with “RP 720 stamped on it. The plant was later identified as marijuana and the orange capsule was identified as amphetamine and dextroamphetamine.

Officials identified two of the suspects as 21-year-old Seth Schott Chapman and 18-year-old Dayton Thomas Kearns. The third individual was identified as a juvenile.

Chapman was charged with Possession of a schedule II controlled substance - 3rd offense, possession of controlled substance - marijuana 3rd offense, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kearns was charged with possession of a controlled substance - marijuana 1st offense, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine 1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

