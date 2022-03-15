Woman ejected from vehicle after leading police on chase and crashing in Dubuque County

PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities say a woman is seriously injured after leading police on a chase that ended with her vehicle crashing and rolling over.

Peosta Police and the Dubuque County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at approximately 8:00 pm involving 43-year-old Stacey Boulting. Upon arrival, authorities learned that Boulting had driven away from the residence and was potentially intoxicated.

Police located and stopped Boulting’s vehicle shortly thereafter, but she sped off and led officers on a chase.

Officials say Boulting’s vehicle failed to turn on the T-intersection on Cox Springs Rd. and North Cascade Rd., causing her to enter a field, rolling multiple times.

Boulting was ejected from the vehicle.

Responders took her to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for serious injuries she sustained from the crash.

Vehicles belonging to both the Peosta Police and the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department were damaged during the pursuit. Neither the police officer nor deputy involved in the chase reported injuries.

Charges in the case are pending.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.