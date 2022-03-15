Ukrainian orphans to be adopted by Swisher couple evacuated to safety

SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday Paul Hynek greeted 72 orphans, including the family he and his wife are trying to adopt, safely in Austria. The orphanage evacuated Lviv after the children were hiding in the basement of their school with air raid sirens warning about a Russian missile attack nearby.

“This was our first hurdle. We wanted to get them to safety first. And we’ve done that,” said Nikki Hynek. “Under missile attack, they were able to load a charter bus and take 72 Kids and five teachers across the border,”.

Nikki recalls talking to her husband after he was able to see the children for the first time since war broke out in Ukraine.

“He’s just overjoyed that he got to see them and just be there with them. And he spent probably like five, five hours with them today. And they were so excited to show him their new room,”

The next hurdle the Hynek family, along with other U.S. families in the process of adopting from Ukraine must face, is getting the children to the U.S. Nikki’s sister met with representative Ashley Hinson Monday in hopes the U.S. government can intervene.

“She is going to take this information to the President. She’s hoping to get emergency hosting for the United States, get orphan-type visas, and for sure, and all the details, but it sounded like she’s going to do what she can,” said Hynek.

The Hynek family has been collecting donations for items like clothes, shoes, and toiletries. Stunned by the generosity of the community, the Hynek family hopes to also be able to donate items like toys, and school supplies in addition to basic necessities.

“We couldn’t imagine it that so many people are so generous and that they’re dropping off checks to us and sending us checks and sending us. And it’s just been a big blessing. We have such a cool community that really comes together,” said Nikki.

The Hynek family is dating donations via Venmo (@hynekpaul) or Paypal (hynekpaul@gmail.com).

