Teens injured in deadly Des Moines shooting making remarkable recovery

We're now hearing from one of two teenagers who survived a deadly drive-by shooting outside a Des Moines High School.
By KCCI
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The two teenage girls who were injured in the fatal drive-by shooting outside a Des Moines high school are making a remarkable recovery.

Fifteen-year-old Jose Lopez was killed in the shooting outside East High School on March 7. Six suspects were arrested.

Eighteen-year-old Kemery Ortega took a bullet to her head. A GoFundMe page says that bullet is still there, but a CT scan shows the blood vessels around it look fine.

Her mother posted a video of her talking from her hospital bed.

“Thank you, I’m doing well,” Kemery Ortega said in the video. “I am doing a pretty fast recovery already. I don’t know how much of it you guys can see, but it’s all coming together soon, and I’m working pretty hard at it right now.”

Ortega and the other victim, 16-year-old Jessica Lopez, both attended the school where the shooting happened.

Family and friends are posting updates online about Lopez, saying she’s “fighting for her life.”

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

