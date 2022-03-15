Symbolic gestures encourage more people to learn about Russia-Ukraine War

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Demonstrations showing support for Ukraine have led to more people learning about the war, according to an Iowa State political science professor.

Buildings and businesses have shown support in a wide variety of ways including displaying the colors of the Ukrainian Flag. Although some of these efforts are not directly raising money or helping refugees, they are still encouraging people to engage with international politics.

Scott Feinstein, who is a political science professor at Iowa State University, said these symbols of support encourage people to learn more about why the support is being given in the first place. He also said it encourages more people to show their opinion as well.

“People are less likely to be afraid, to go out there to support and engage,” he said. “There are more likely to see a critical mass of people and you’re not going to be the only one.”

He also said the more tributes people see the more likely somebody is to speak out, like a car dealership. Cassill Motors in Cedar Rapids placed tied ballons the same color as the Ukrainian flag to every car on the lot.

Jay Cassill, who works at Cassill Motors, said the dealership made the decision to show its’ support for Ukraine because it just felt right.

“So many people in this world today don’t stand up for what’s right and wrong,” he said. “And us standing up for the Ukrainians that’s the right thing to do.”

