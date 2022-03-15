Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Symbolic gestures encourage more people to learn about Russia-Ukraine War

By Ethan Stein
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Demonstrations showing support for Ukraine have led to more people learning about the war, according to an Iowa State political science professor.

Buildings and businesses have shown support in a wide variety of ways including displaying the colors of the Ukrainian Flag. Although some of these efforts are not directly raising money or helping refugees, they are still encouraging people to engage with international politics.

Scott Feinstein, who is a political science professor at Iowa State University, said these symbols of support encourage people to learn more about why the support is being given in the first place. He also said it encourages more people to show their opinion as well.

“People are less likely to be afraid, to go out there to support and engage,” he said. “There are more likely to see a critical mass of people and you’re not going to be the only one.”

He also said the more tributes people see the more likely somebody is to speak out, like a car dealership. Cassill Motors in Cedar Rapids placed tied ballons the same color as the Ukrainian flag to every car on the lot.

Jay Cassill, who works at Cassill Motors, said the dealership made the decision to show its’ support for Ukraine because it just felt right.

“So many people in this world today don’t stand up for what’s right and wrong,” he said. “And us standing up for the Ukrainians that’s the right thing to do.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police cordon off an area on the southeast side, where a report of gunshots was...
One person hurt in shooting in Cedar Rapids
Rick Stewart.
Rick Stewart running for Governor of Iowa
A crash was reported.
One person killed in northeast Iowa crash
MGN
Three Iowa children killed in southwestern Kansas accident
Generic car crash
Springville man in hospital with serious injuries after Saturday night crash

Latest News

Including the family a Swisher couple is trying to adopt.
Ukrainian orphans to be adopted by Swisher couple evacuated to safety
Shooting at Cambridge Townhouses in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids shooting sends person to the hospital Monday evening
PFAS chemicals found in Central City water: What comes next and what you need to know
Iowa City area prepares for economic impact from NCAA women’s basketball tournament
Iowa City area prepares for economic impact from NCAA women’s basketball tournament