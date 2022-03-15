Show You Care
Students who sent threatening messages to Iowa State campus given new charges

Ty Jerman(left) and Malallah(Right) have been charged with one count of Intimidation with a...
Ty Jerman(left) and Malallah(Right) have been charged with one count of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon - No Intent, and one count of Harassment in the 1st Degree.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Attorneys with the State of Iowa have updated the charges that two Iowa State University students were given after sending threats via social media.

Officials are dropping the threat of terrorism charges for both Abdullateef Malallah and Ty Jerman and are now charging them each with one count of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon - No Intent, and one count of Harassment in the 1st Degree.

Police say that on February 21st, both Mallallah and Jerman threatened to “shoot, throw, launch, or discharge a dangerous weapon at, into or in a building, vehicle, airplane, railroad engine, railroad, car or boat, occupied by another person or assembly of people, under circumstances raising the reasonable expectation that threat would be carried out.”

Police say the posts contained warnings “not to come to Carver tomorrow at 4:30 pm” and to “avoid Parks Library.”

Malallah’s trial is set for May 17th, 2022. Jerman’s trial is set for May 24th, 2022.

