Speed, alcohol likely factors in wreck that killed officer
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOONE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities now say that speed and alcohol were likely factors in a November crash that killed a police officer from Boone.
The Polk County Sheriff’s office said Tuesday that Officer Mario Gonzalez was alone when his vehicle crashed on a highway near the town of Grimes.
It wasn’t immediately clear how fast the vehicle was going. Gonzalez worked full-time for the Boone department from 2016 to October 2019, then began working part-time.
He also was a member of the Iowa National Guard. Gonzalez was 26. He is survived by his wife and two young children.
