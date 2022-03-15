Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Speed, alcohol likely factors in wreck that killed officer

(WAFF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities now say that speed and alcohol were likely factors in a November crash that killed a police officer from Boone.

The Polk County Sheriff’s office said Tuesday that Officer Mario Gonzalez was alone when his vehicle crashed on a highway near the town of Grimes.

It wasn’t immediately clear how fast the vehicle was going. Gonzalez worked full-time for the Boone department from 2016 to October 2019, then began working part-time.

He also was a member of the Iowa National Guard. Gonzalez was 26. He is survived by his wife and two young children.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stefanie Kelsey
Iowa teacher charged with sexually abusing student
A Cedar Rapids woman was sentenced on Monday to more than three years in prison for...
Cedar Rapids woman who brought child to drug deal sentenced to more than 3 years in prison
Shooting at Cambridge Townhouses in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids shooting sends person to the hospital Monday evening
Cedar Rapids Police cordon off an area on the southeast side, where a report of gunshots was...
One person hurt in shooting in Cedar Rapids
File photo of police tape.
One injured in SE Cedar Rapids shooting; second shooting within 2 hours

Latest News

Friends are remembering a teen targeted and killed in a drive-by shooting outside an Iowa high...
Friends remember teen killed in drive-by shooting outside Des Moines high school
Actor Hugh Jackman sent the Iowa Hawkeyes a message wishing them well before they beat Purdue...
Hugh Jackman sent inspirational message to Hawkeyes before Big Ten Tournament win
Friends are remembering a teen targeted and killed in a drive-by shooting outside an Iowa high...
Friend remembers teen killed in drive-by shooting outside Des Moines high school
A bird flu case was reported.
Bird flu case found in southern Wisconsin chicken flock