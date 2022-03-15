Show You Care
Sen. Grassley’s bipartisan bill to address meth abuse signed into law

A bill to address the rising use of methamphetamine, that was introduced by Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and California Senator Dianne Feinstein, was signed into law on Monday.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCRG) - A bill to address the rising use of methamphetamine, that was introduced by Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and California Senator Dianne Feinstein, was signed into law on Monday.

Under the law, the Office of National Drug Control Policy will have 90 days to implement a plan to assess the drug’s threat, and come up with prevention, treatment, and law enforcement programs.

The ONDCP will also have goals of supply and demand reduction, and will be required to update its plan annually.

In a news release, Grassley said the law help law enforcement better respond to challenges presented by drug traffickers’ evolving tactics.

“While meth isn’t a new drug, traffickers are finding ways to increase its potency and widen distribution, which has resulted in a spike in overdose rates,” Grassley said.

The bipartisan bill passed the Senate in December, the House in February, and was signed by President Biden on Monday.

“Methamphetamine abuse has soared in recent years, with the NIH estimating that meth overdose deaths nearly tripled between 2015 and 2019,” Feinstein said. “Now that our bill has become law, the Office of National Drug Control Policy will develop and implement a plan specifically targeting the rising use of methamphetamine. We can and must do more to prevent these senseless overdose deaths.”

