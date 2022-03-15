One injured in SE Cedar Rapids shooting; second shooting within 2 hours

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:38 pm Cedar Rapids police responded to a call of a shooting in the 1000th block of 19th St. SE.

Details are sparse but police say that one person is hurt with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is the second shooting within a two-hour period. At approximately 6:55 pm Cedar Rapids Police received a report of a shooting at Cambridge Townhouses.

We will update as more information comes in.

