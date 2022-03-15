Majority of restaurants in Cedar Rapids locally-owned

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The majority of restaurants in the greater Cedar Rapids area are locally-owned, according to the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance.

The exact number: right now, 62% of the restaurants in the area are locally-owned.

Having more local places than chains did not use to be the case. Doug Neumann, Executive Director of the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance said, “I think that a lot of us that have been here for a while remember the reputation of Cedar Rapids as a chain restaurant town. But increasingly it didn’t feel like that was true anymore.”

The Alliance began collecting data last summer and the numbers confirmed their hunch the restaurant landscape had changed.

Justin Zehr is one of the people behind local places including Bricks, LP Streetfood, the hip-ster, and Cliff’s Dive Bar & Grill. He said restaurants are more than just a place to eat. They provide cool places that attract and retain young people. “We just want people to realize that as soon as you graduate from high school, you don’t need to be looking for where you’re moving to. Cedar Rapids is pretty neat.”

Sixty percent of the locally-owned places opened within the last 10 years. Neumann credits support services for small businesses that have taken effect over the last decade, as well as a growing awareness during the pandemic of the importance of supporting local businesses.

