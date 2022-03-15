Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Brutal attack at Seattle transit station caught on camera, suspect arrested

A brutal attack was caught on camera at a transit station in Seattle earlier in March. (Source: KING, KING COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)
By Steve Soliz
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KING) - A brutal attack was caught on camera at a Seattle transit station earlier this month.

The incident happened on March 2 at the International District light rail station near downtown.

Video shows a man, later identified by police as Alexander Jay, coming up an escalator with a woman in a red jacket taking the stairs while exiting the station.

However, when the two arrive at the top, Jay is seen holding the woman on the ground by her coat shortly after disappearing from the camera’s view. He then throws her down the first flight of stairs.

The attack continues with Jay following the woman to the first landing on the stairs. Video shows him grabbing her again and throwing her down the next section of stairs.

Jay turns around but then follows the woman as she tries to get away, and a struggle ensues on the second landing.

The woman can be seen holding onto the railing before finally escaping Jay and walking back down to the train platform.

The entire attack lasted under a minute, but the woman had surgery after suffering three broken ribs and a broken clavicle.

Officers with the Seattle Police Department were able to catch Jay a day after the attack. He is facing charges of second-degree assault, and prosecutors have requested $150,000 bail.

Jay is scheduled for an initial court appearance on March 24.

Copyright 2022 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stefanie Kelsey
Iowa teacher charged with sexually abusing student
A Cedar Rapids woman was sentenced on Monday to more than three years in prison for...
Cedar Rapids woman who brought child to drug deal sentenced to more than 3 years in prison
Shooting at Cambridge Townhouses in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids shooting sends person to the hospital Monday evening
File photo of police tape.
One injured in SE Cedar Rapids shooting; second shooting within 2 hours
Hugh Jackman and Remy Auberjonois wished the hawks well ahead of their Big Ten Tournament...
Hugh Jackman sent inspirational message to Hawkeyes before Big Ten Tournament win

Latest News

Coronavirus can have many side-effects that sideline people from their lives, and it has...
Nebraska teen gets sense of smell back after COVID, thanks to shots ‘rebooting’ nerve system
White House tours are coming back next month.
White House tours to resume next month as virus fades
His car wouldn't start, until a mechanic took this GPS disabler device off his car.
Dealer’s GPS disabler leaves driver stranded two years after paying off car
President Joe Biden will sign the $1.5 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act into law...
Biden to sign budget bill with Ukraine aid but no virus cash
This image released by Fox News Channel shows cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski while on assignment...
Fox News videographer killed in Ukraine after vehicle struck