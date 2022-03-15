Friends remember teen killed in drive-by shooting outside Des Moines high school

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Friends are remembering a teen targeted and killed in a drive-by shooting earlier this month.

Jose Lopez, 15, was killed in the March 7 shooting outside East High School in Des Moines. Two other teens were injured.

Armando Ramirez, a sophomore at East High, said he was friends with Lopez after meeting him in the third grade.

Ramirez said he remembers playing with Lopez on the playground in elementary school. He said he has years of memories with Lopez, including playing soccer, going to get ice cream, and taking pictures of cars and sunsets.

He now remembers saying goodbye to Lopez for the last time just over a week ago.

“He was about to leave, and I was like, ‘Stay safe. I love you.’ I always say all that to him and good thing I did because that was the last time I was going to see him,” Ramirez said.

Lopez was not a student at East High, but both the 16-year-old and 18-year-old girls, who were hurt in the shooting, are.

Six teens are charged in connection to the shooting. Prosecutors will charge the four oldest suspects as adults. They are all 16 and 17 years old.

Each of them face one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. They are set to appear in court on Friday.

