Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Friends remember teen killed in drive-by shooting outside Des Moines high school

Friends are remembering a teen targeted and killed in a drive-by shooting outside an Iowa high school.
By KCCI
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Friends are remembering a teen targeted and killed in a drive-by shooting earlier this month.

Jose Lopez, 15, was killed in the March 7 shooting outside East High School in Des Moines. Two other teens were injured.

Armando Ramirez, a sophomore at East High, said he was friends with Lopez after meeting him in the third grade.

Ramirez said he remembers playing with Lopez on the playground in elementary school. He said he has years of memories with Lopez, including playing soccer, going to get ice cream, and taking pictures of cars and sunsets.

He now remembers saying goodbye to Lopez for the last time just over a week ago.

“He was about to leave, and I was like, ‘Stay safe. I love you.’ I always say all that to him and good thing I did because that was the last time I was going to see him,” Ramirez said.

Lopez was not a student at East High, but both the 16-year-old and 18-year-old girls, who were hurt in the shooting, are.

Six teens are charged in connection to the shooting. Prosecutors will charge the four oldest suspects as adults. They are all 16 and 17 years old.

Each of them face one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. They are set to appear in court on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stefanie Kelsey
Iowa teacher charged with sexually abusing student
A Cedar Rapids woman was sentenced on Monday to more than three years in prison for...
Cedar Rapids woman who brought child to drug deal sentenced to more than 3 years in prison
Shooting at Cambridge Townhouses in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids shooting sends person to the hospital Monday evening
Cedar Rapids Police cordon off an area on the southeast side, where a report of gunshots was...
One person hurt in shooting in Cedar Rapids
File photo of police tape.
One injured in SE Cedar Rapids shooting; second shooting within 2 hours

Latest News

Actor Hugh Jackman sent the Iowa Hawkeyes a message wishing them well before they beat Purdue...
Hugh Jackman sent inspirational message to Hawkeyes before Big Ten Tournament win
Friends are remembering a teen targeted and killed in a drive-by shooting outside an Iowa high...
Friend remembers teen killed in drive-by shooting outside Des Moines high school
A bird flu case was reported.
Bird flu case found in southern Wisconsin chicken flock
A University of Iowa student is spending his spring break doing something a little different.
Univ. of Northern Iowa student tries to set record running across state of Iowa