Des Moines woman shot in the face at traffic stop

The side of a Des Moines Police Department vehicle.
The side of a Des Moines Police Department vehicle.(Courtesy: Des Moines Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Police say a woman was shot while sitting at a traffic light at Second Avenue and University Avenue in Des Moines on Monday.

Police say the incident happened just before midnight and that the shot was fired from another vehicle.

Officials are looking for the gunman.

The woman was thankfully able to drive herself to the hospital with only minor injuries to the face.

