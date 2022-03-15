Des Moines woman shot in the face at traffic stop

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Police say a woman was shot while sitting at a traffic light at Second Avenue and University Avenue in Des Moines on Monday.

Police say the incident happened just before midnight and that the shot was fired from another vehicle.

Officials are looking for the gunman.

The woman was thankfully able to drive herself to the hospital with only minor injuries to the face.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.