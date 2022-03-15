Show You Care
Clinton woman who ran tree trimming business pleads guilty to tax evasion

Court documents say 47-year-old Penny Witt admitted to concealing records of gross income...
Court documents say 47-year-old Penny Witt admitted to concealing records of gross income received and attempted to avoid assessment of federal income tax.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A Clinton woman has pleaded guilty to tax evasion.

Court documents say Penny Witt, 47, operated a tree trimming business under the names Ultimate Tree Service and Spruces Tree Service.

Witt reportedly conducted all business in cash, including paying her employees in cash. Court documents also say she did not have business or individual accounts, and did not keep business records listing work and gross receipts.

Witt admitted to concealing records of gross income received and attempted to avoid assessment of federal income tax. She also admitted to choosing not to file tax returns in 2016 and 2017 despite being aware that she owed a substantial amount of federal taxes for gross income.

Witt is scheduled to be sentenced on June 27. She faces a possible maximum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum fine of $100,000, along with up to three years of supervised release.

Witt also previously pleaded guilty to second degree theft in 2016 for taking $3,100 in cash from an Iowa City homeowner for tree removal services in 2014 despite not completing the work. Witt was sentenced to five years in prison.

In 2017, Witt was charged with first degree theft for taking more than $366,000 from an Iowa City homeowner for home repair projects that were never completed. No court dates have been set for this case.

