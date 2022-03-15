Cedar Rapids shooting sends person to the hospital Monday evening
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:55 pm Cedar Rapids Police received a report of a shooting at Cambridge Townhouses.
Many details have not yet been released, but police say that a person was injured with “multiple gunshot wounds.” Officials say the injuries are non-life-threatening.
We will update as more information comes our way.
