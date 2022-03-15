Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids shooting sends person to the hospital Monday evening

Shooting at Cambridge Townhouses in Cedar Rapids
Shooting at Cambridge Townhouses in Cedar Rapids(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:55 pm Cedar Rapids Police received a report of a shooting at Cambridge Townhouses.

Many details have not yet been released, but police say that a person was injured with “multiple gunshot wounds.” Officials say the injuries are non-life-threatening.

We will update as more information comes our way.

Shooting at Cambridge Townhouses in Cedar Rapids
Shooting at Cambridge Townhouses in Cedar Rapids(KCRG)
Shooting at Cambridge Townhouses in Cedar Rapids
Shooting at Cambridge Townhouses in Cedar Rapids(KCRG)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police cordon off an area on the southeast side, where a report of gunshots was...
One person hurt in shooting in Cedar Rapids
Rick Stewart.
Rick Stewart running for Governor of Iowa
A crash was reported.
One person killed in northeast Iowa crash
MGN
Three Iowa children killed in southwestern Kansas accident
Generic car crash
Springville man in hospital with serious injuries after Saturday night crash

Latest News

Including the family a Swisher couple is trying to adopt.
Ukrainian orphans to be adopted by Swisher couple evacuated to safety
Symbolic gestures encourage more people to learn about Russia-Ukraine War
Symbolic gestures encourage more people to learn about Russia-Ukraine War
PFAS chemicals found in Central City water: What comes next and what you need to know
Iowa City area prepares for economic impact from NCAA women’s basketball tournament
Iowa City area prepares for economic impact from NCAA women’s basketball tournament