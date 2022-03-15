Cedar Rapids shooting sends person to the hospital Monday evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:55 pm Cedar Rapids Police received a report of a shooting at Cambridge Townhouses.

Many details have not yet been released, but police say that a person was injured with “multiple gunshot wounds.” Officials say the injuries are non-life-threatening.

We will update as more information comes our way.

Shooting at Cambridge Townhouses in Cedar Rapids (KCRG)

