Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Big Ten lands three players on AP All-America first team

The University of Iowa men's basketball team celebrates after winning the Big Ten Tournament...
The University of Iowa men's basketball team celebrates after winning the Big Ten Tournament championship on Sunday, March 13, 2022.(Jack Lido/KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Keegan Murray has given Iowa a first-team Associated press All-American for the third straight year.

He is joined on the first team by Kofi Cockburn of Illinois, Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis, Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe and Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji.

Drew Timme of Gonzaga led the AP second team for the second straight year and was joined by freshman teammate Chet Holmgren.

Jaden Ivey of Purdue, Jabari Smith of Auburn and Benedict Mathurin of Arizona rounded out the second team.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stefanie Kelsey
Iowa teacher charged with sexually abusing student
A Cedar Rapids woman was sentenced on Monday to more than three years in prison for...
Cedar Rapids woman who brought child to drug deal sentenced to more than 3 years in prison
Shooting at Cambridge Townhouses in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids shooting sends person to the hospital Monday evening
File photo of police tape.
One injured in SE Cedar Rapids shooting; second shooting within 2 hours
Hugh Jackman and Remy Auberjonois wished the hawks well ahead of their Big Ten Tournament...
Hugh Jackman sent inspirational message to Hawkeyes before Big Ten Tournament win

Latest News

The University of Iowa women's basketball team celebrates their seeding in the NCAA tournament...
Cyclones, Hawkeyes to both play host in NCAA women’s tournament
The University of Iowa men's basketball team celebrates after winning the Big Ten Tournament...
Iowa, Iowa State earn NCAA men’s basketball tournament bids
The Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball team lifts the Big Ten Tournament trophy after defeating...
Hawkeyes hold on against Purdue, secure Big Ten tournament title for first time since 2006
Jordan Bohannon, center, celebrates after making the game-winning three-point shot on Saturday,...
Bohannon’s late 3 propels Hawkeyes to Big Ten championship final